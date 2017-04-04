Nawa-i-Waqt Report

The 13th edition of the International Property Show has been organised by the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Authority. This is a unique show of its kind whose foundation was laid as per spirit of the decisions taken at various meetings owing to which the real estate business is progressing and creating opportunities of investment.

It is worth mentioning that 137 countries had joined the 12th edition of the International Property Show with around 15,222 participants and 172 exhibitors in 2016. The assembly of such a large number of real estate stakeholders under one roof was a thought-provoking and useful experience.

Representatives of investors, real estate stakeholders and agents, property developers, functional institutions, investment brokers, management and legal services, contractors, architects, design and faculty management, services, media and marketing, government associations and others participated in this informative show.

IPS 2017 is an interesting show through which opportunities will be created for the purchasers and real estate professionals to benefit from the experiences of one another, besides creating a scene of ‘one-stop shop’ for the whole world. The IPS is offering investment facilities and purchase of property globally, fulfilling the present-day requirements.

PAKISTAN PAVILION

Real estate business in Pakistan is a stage higher than the developing phase and very productive for the country’s economy.

IPS Pakistan Pavilion is a useful and perfect platform for real estate markets as well as purchase and sale of properties. This forum will provide information about investors, businessmen around the world, the exhibitions held by them and the projects already going on in this regard.

It is to be mentioned that over 100 countries will introduce and educate people about latest tendencies in real estate business. Among the prominent companies attending the event are My Land, Landmark Developers, Fast Marketing, Athar Marketing, Dream Garden, Star Marketing, New City Arcade, Win-Win Association, Royal Mall, Model Housing, Real Residentia, Value Marketing, Ghani Marketing and Zahar Manu.

Future City Show

For the first time, Future City 2017 will create opportunities in the future to build and reconstruct the already existing cities and also modernise them. While the new city would also be set up, which will help establish a healthy, prosperous and developed society. Besides this, Future City Show 2017 will also help achieve goals of UN Mission, enabling the human race to get safe and honourable residential facilities. The Future City Show will also go a long way in having a better perception of issues, grabbing opportunities, knowing new tendencies, suburban settlements and development works according to the world community and present-day needs.

The International Property Show is also introducing a property feature programme. In this regard, the Global Property Market is collaborating with Dubai Land Department. The Global Property Market is offering objectives-packed opportunities for information and arrangements. The Global Property Market is also offering opportunities of investment for real estate business in UAE and other countries. This market is also proving an unprecedented forum for significant decisions. Global Property Market is an established way to progress and development.

Exhibitors can take free training courses from the real estate institutes. They can also get facility of preparation for sales and documentation direct from the investors and experts gathered here from across the globe. Over 20,000 people adept in this field are providing first-hand knowledge to the people for different development projects.

The information relating to annual investment meetings, future cities shows and objectives is also available here.

For goals and objectives of International Property Show and other information, the people can use AMA, APP thorough APPLE and Android devoice and search Annual Investment Meeting 2017.

International Property Show awaits you to benefit from your observations and experiences.