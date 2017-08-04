NEW DELHI: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Director General KK Sharma has made it his top most priority to seal the border with Pakistan.

He addressed a crowd, where he claimed that a technically advance barrier will be installed along the Jammu sector by March next year.

He claimed that his Pakistan is his priority because anything that happens along the Indo-Pak border escalates and turns to a tumultuous situation, hence concluding that the border needs to be better equipped.

Sharma claims that a comprehensive integrated border management (CBIM) plan has been brought under action and the pilot project is underway.