JERUSALEM : Israeli police grilled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife for two hours on Wednesday on suspicion that she diverted public money for private housekeeping expenses, local media said.

The interrogation came as a new threat loomed over the premier in his own long-running battle with corruption suspicions, as his former chief of staff reportedly considered an offer to turn state’s evidence.

Israeli public radio said Sara Netanyahu was interrogated at National Fraud Squad headquarters near Tel Aviv over allegations she used public money for personal housekeeping expenses at the couple’s official and private residences.

As during previous rounds of questioning of both the premier and his wife, police issued no statement on Sara Netanyahu’s questioning. But it was her husband’s tribulations that grabbed the front pages of all of Israel’s major dailies - including the pro-Netanyahu freesheet Israel Hayom on Wednesday.

They reported that justice officials were nearing a deal with his former chief of staff, Ari Harow, in which he would give evidence against his former boss in exchange for immunity from prosecution for his own acts.

Harow has been under investigation for more than two years on suspicion of bribery, breach of trust, conflict of interest and fraud, Israel’s top-selling newspaper Yediot Aharonot reported. Left-leaning daily Haaretz said Harow has been giving investigators information on two of the ongoing investigations into Netanyahu.

One is based on suspicions that the premier unlawfully received gifts from wealthy supporters, including Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

Also being probed is a suspicion that Netanyahu sought a secret deal with the publisher of Yediot Aharonot.

The proposed deal, which is not believed to have been finalised, would have seen Netanyahu receive positive coverage in return for him helping scale down the operations of Israel Hayom, Yediot’s main competitor.

The investigations have stirred Israeli politics and led to speculation over whether Netanyahu will eventually be forced to step down.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told news site Ynet on Wednesday that Netanyahu is not legally obliged to quit if indicted.

“At the moment there is no charge against him and there is no recommendation to charge him,” she said. “The ones to take that decision are the attorney general and the state prosecutor,” she added. “For now, let the prime minister get on with his job.”

Netanyahu: No other government did as much for settlement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that his government had done more than all its predecessors to boost Jewish settlement.

He spoke as he laid the foundation stone for a new neighbourhood in Beitar Illit, the Israeli-occupied West Bank’s biggest settlement with a population of 50,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews.

“No other government has done as much for settlement in the land of Israel as the government which I lead,” he said, referring to the biblical Holy Land which many believers see as belonging to the Jews by divine right.

Settlements in the occupied West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem are illegal under international law and are seen as one of the greatest obstacles to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Netanyahu has said he still supports a two-state solution, but peace advocates say his actions show otherwise. His right-wing coalition government leans heavily on the support of settlement advocates.

Israel occupied the Palestinian territories in 1967 in a move never recognised by the international community.

More than 600,000 Israelis now live in settlements alongside nearly three million Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

In December, the United Nations Security Council declared all such settlements to be illegal after outgoing US president Barack Obama decided not to veto its resolution.

Since US President Donald Trump came to power, however, Washington has remained largely quiet as Israel has announced thousands of new settlement homes.

The new development in Beitar Illit will have more than 1,000 homes.

A senior Palestinian official on Tuesday said the White House’s silence over settlement growth and its failure to support the two-state solution encouraged “apartheid” Israeli policies.

The criticism by the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, Saeb Erekat, came after the Palestinians had previously been careful not to antagonise the new US leader since his inauguration in January.

The Jerusalem Post daily said it was the first time since the 2009 start of his current run in office that Netanyahu had taken part in a settlement stone-laying ceremony.

“We are working energetically for settlement in every part of the land,” he said Wednesday.

He also pledged to act speedily to construct new homes for the roughly 40 families evicted from the wildcat outpost of Amona in February after Israel’s supreme court ruled their homes had been built illegally on private Palestinian land.

The new development, named Amichai, will be the first government-sanctioned Jewish settlement built in the Palestinian territories in some 25 years.

Construction in settlements in the West Bank increased by 70 percent in the 12 months to March, according to data from Israel’s central bureau of statistics. The numbers do not include Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.