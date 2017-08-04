CHICAGO:- Federal authorities joined the investigation Thursday into a natural gas explosion at a US school that killed two adults and sent students fleeing as a building partially collapsed. Rescuers pulled the body of the final missing person from the rubble late Wednesday at a Minnesota private Christian school. Two people were killed, a school janitor and a receptionist. All students at Minnehaha Academy were accounted for, some fleeing the building at the school for grades kindergarten to 12 just moments before the explosion.–AFP
Two dead in natural gas explosion at US school
