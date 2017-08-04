CHICAGO:- Federal authorities joined the investigation Thursday into a natural gas explosion at a US school that killed two adults and sent students fleeing as a building partially collapsed. Rescuers pulled the body of the final missing person from the rubble late Wednesday at a Minnesota private Christian school. Two people were killed, a school janitor and a receptionist. All students at Minnehaha Academy were accounted for, some fleeing the building at the school for grades kindergarten to 12 just moments before the explosion.–AFP