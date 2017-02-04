Two suspected militants were killed Saturday in India-held Kashmir in a firefight that broke out when Indian security forces intercepted a vehicle they were travelling in, Indian police claimed.

"We had information that the militants were travelling toward the city of Srinagar," claimed Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussain.

“We intercepted their vehicle near Sopore on the main highway. They lobbed grenades at the forces and were killed in retaliatory fire,” Hussain alleged further.

Two police officers, including member of a special anti-militancy group, were injured, Hussain added.