LONDON - A man has died after being shot by police during an operation in northern England, West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday, later confirming the incident was not terrorism-linked. Police said the shooting occurred during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield at about 1800 GMT on Monday. "A police firearm was discharged and a man has died," police said. Five other people were arrested during the operation, three at the scene and two others when another vehicle was stopped by police in Bradford at about the same time.