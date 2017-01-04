LONDON: A British-Pakistani Yassar Yaqub died after being shot by police during an operation in northern England, West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday, later confirming the incident was not terrorism-linked.

Police said the shooting occurred during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield at about 1800 GMT on Monday. "A police firearm was discharged and a man has died," police said.

Yaqub's parents claimed that their son was shot at the Motorway junction as he drove his car. The bullet pierced through the windshield killing him instantly. They added he had a daughter.

Five other people were arrested during the operation, three at the scene and two others when another vehicle was stopped by police in Bradford at about the same time.

There were no further details and the death has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission to investigate which is routine in any police shooting incident. His postmortem report will be conducted today.

British media reported that Yaqub was wanted in a murder case in 2010, he was also in involved in drug dealing. A large number of friends and relatives have gathered at Yaqub's residence. Over a 100 residents in Bradford protested against his killing.