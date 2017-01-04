WASHINGTON : The United States has described the Indus Water Treaty as a model for peaceful cooperation and suggested that Pakistan and India should resolve any dispute over the Treaty through dialogue.

“The Indus Waters Treaty has served as a model for peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan for now 50 years. We encourage, as we have in the past, India and Pakistan to work together to resolve any differences, State department spokesman John Kirby said while answering a question here on Wednesday.

John Kirby confirmed that Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to Pakistani Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar over phone on Indus Waters Treaty issue but did not elaborate.

Asked if the US has offered to mediate on this issue between India and Pakistan, the spokesman said we encourage India and Pakistan to work together bilaterally to resolve their differences.

If a question, if the Secretary of State also spoke to the Indians on the issue, John Kirby avoided a direct answer but said they are in regular communication with the Indian and Pakistan governments on a wide range of issues.

He welcomed Pakistan, China and Russia talks on Afghanistan and said the US backs any international effort to help Afghanistan become secure and more prosperous.

About China inviting India to be part of the CPEC, John Kirby said “This is an issue between India and China”.