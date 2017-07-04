A US drone strike killed four fighters of the militant Islamic State (IS) group, including a senior commander, an Afghan official said.

Waheedullah Kalimzai, the governor of the eastern Kunar province, said the strike on Monday killed Hazrat Gul and three other fighters in a mountainous area controlled by the militants.

He said authorities learned of the deaths from intelligence reports.

An IS affiliate drawn largely from disgruntled former Taliban fighters operates in eastern Afghanistan, where it has clashed with Afghan forces as well as the more established Taliban.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a senior police official was killed by a bomb planted in his car in Kabul, according to Basir Mujahid, a police spokesman.