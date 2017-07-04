Paris - Eight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon in an incident police consider to be a settling of scores rather than a militant attack, a source close to the investigation said on Monday.

Two of the eight wounded were hospitalized after the incident, according to the source, who also said that worshippers leaving the mosque had not been the intended target.

La Provence regional newspaper, which first reported the incident, cited a judicial source as saying police are "not at all treating it as terrorist related" and suspected instead a dispute between youths.

The newspaper also cited witnesses as saying that one of two gunmen with their faces covered had fired shots around at 10:30 p.m. as people were coming out of the mosque before the two fled the scene.

Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some fifty meters (yards) away took shrapnel, La Provence said.

An eyewitness interviewed at the scene said that dozens of people near the mosque started to run when they saw the two suspects exit the vehicle and approach them with firearms.

"It was a black Renault car," the witness said, adding: "There were four individuals, only two of them, who were seated in the back, stepped out and started shooting at everyone."

Laure Chabaud, a district magistrate, said that the incident was likely to be the result of a dispute between youths.

The criminal investigation department has taken charge of the case, AFP news agency reports.

On Thursday, a man was arrested after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil. No-one was injured in the incident.

France remains on alert amid heightened security following a deadly attack on Paris police in April and a series of terrorist incidents in recent years.

