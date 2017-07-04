A fire killed a girl at a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley overnight, a medical source said, the second lethal fire in a Syrian refugee camp in that area within three days.

On Sunday, a big fire destroyed a Syrian refugee camp in another area of the Bekaa Valley, also killing one person. Initial reports indicated that fire was caused by a cooking stove.

Lebanon is hosting at least 1 million registered Syrian refugees, many of them living in tented settlements scattered around the country. The government says that in total there are about 1.5 million Syrians in Lebanon.