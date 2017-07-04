ISLAMABAD - An image in a class VI textbook taught in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE schools) depicting mosques as a source of noise pollution has sparked outrage on social media, prompting an apology from the publisher and the promise that the picture would be removed in the subsequent editions.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the science textbook, published by Selina Publishers, has a chapter on the causes of noise pollution. The picture, shared widely on social media, shows a train, car, plane and a mosque, all with symbols depicting loud sound, next to a man grimacing and shutting his ears. Netizens have now launched an online petition demanding the book be withdrawn. The outcry drew an apology from the publisher.

There have been several incidents of controversial content being found in school textbooks since Hindu extremist regime led by Narendra Modi took office in New Delhi.