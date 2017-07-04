Pro Khalistan posters and banners have re-surfaced in Indian Punjab, reported Indian media.

According to Times of India, the banners were emerged at Fateh Garh Sahib demanding referundum for Khalistan.

The posters also referred to 1984 Blue Star Operation stating that only freedom is the solution.

The Indian government has not yet taken notice to these posters, Indian media reported.

The banners have also appeared in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Patialia cities.

The Indian media further mentioned that Khalistan Groups are again trying to regroup themsleves.