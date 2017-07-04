ISLAMABAD - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the Pulwama district of occupied Valley Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth identified as Kifayat and Jahangi were killed in Bahmnoo area of the district. A police spokesman claimed that Kifayat and Jahangir were militants and were killed during an exchange of fire. He said, “Two more youth were trapped in the cordon.”

The residents took to the streets in protest against the military operation and Indian forces used brutal force and fired bullets and pellets, leaving scores of protesters injured critically. Clashes were reported between Indian forces and protesters till filing of this report.

Meanwhile in Pattan area of Baramulla district, an Indian army hit and killed a contactor, Ghulam Hassan Rashie. Reportedly a woman, identified as Sumit Kaur and a policeman sustained serious wounds during a clash between police and people at a local bus stop. Policeman is stated to be in critical condition. The whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

INP news agency reported that Indian forces are planning to launch an offensive to crush freedom fighters in southern Kashmir.

According to Times of India, the union home ministry is learnt to have asked security agencies to draw up a concrete plan to stem public support which hampers anti-terror operations.

The instructions come days after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government had a "concrete strategy" for a "permanent solution" to the Kashmir issue.

The central government has devised a three-pronged strategy — launching an offensive against freedom fighters, keeping a tab on writers and journalists who also work in various government departments. According to highly-placed sources, the Centre may ask governor N N Vohra to directly oversee the combat operations. CM Mehbooba Mufti, who also holds home portfolio and heads the unified headquarters of security agencies, including the army, will be kept in the loop only when the agencies take on the freedom-fighters in an encounter, the newspaper said.

The army, said the sources, has decided to launch "operation clean-up" against resistance in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Security agencies have already identified columnists, writers and journalists, many of whom are retired judges, former bureaucrats and government servants, who "incite" violence through articles and are paid by "hawala conduits", sources said.