London mayor Sadiq Khan has "more important things to do" than respond to an "ill-informed" tweet sent by US President Donald Trump after the London terror attack, his office said Sunday.

"The Mayor is busy working... to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack," said Khan's spokesman.

"He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police -- including armed officers -- on the streets."

Trump tweeted that it was time to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people", and also poured scorn on Khan.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'," he said in one tweet.

Khan had earlier attempted to reassure the public about the increased police presence after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives.

- Trump Tweet -

US President Donald Trump said Sunday the attack in London showed it was time to "stop being politically correct," warning the threat will only grow worse otherwise.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," Trump said in a tweet.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump also poured scorn on London Mayor Sadiq Khan's attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" he said in one tweet.

In another tweet, Trump derided gun control advocates.

"Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!"

The attack in central London came just a fortnight after a suicide bombing in Manchester left 22 dead and recalled an attack in March when a man drove a car into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed "evil" Islamist ideology for Saturday's attack.