MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.

“That is not the work of ISIS,” Duterte told reporters, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for the attack that killed at least 36 people, after Philippines officials said there was no evidence of militant involvement. Thirty-seven people have been killed in a Manila casino, following an attack in the early hours of Friday morning by a lone gunman who fired shots from an assault rifle and set fire to gambling tables.

The victims, who did not appear to have been shot, are thought to have died of suffocation, Southern Police District Director Superintendent Tomas Apolinario said Friday.

“Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom,” he added.

Despite ongoing ISIS-affiliated militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, authorities ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack. However, late Friday, ISIS claimed responsibility in a statement from its Amaq media wing, which said “Islamic State fighters” carried out the attack.

Earlier, authorities said 35 bodies were found in the casino area in Resorts World Manila after a lone gunman fired shots and set fire to gambling tables in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police told CNN Philippines that another two bodies were found in the hotel, although it was not mentioned whether these were hotel guests or employees Philippines police released images of the heavily armed suspect.