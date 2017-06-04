BERLIN - Police have halted the popular Rock am Ring music festival in western Germany over a “terrorist threat situation” and cleared the area so that an investigation can take place.

“The background is concrete evidence based on which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out. Intensive investigations are currently being carried out,” police in the city of Koblenz said on Friday evening, adding that they could give no further details. “As security is our number one priority and any danger to festival-goers must be eliminated in every case, insomuch as that is possible, it was decided to suspend the festival for today,” the police said. On Friday evening, the regional state government also confirmed the terrorist threat and said that the festival has been halted for security reasons.

Loudspeakers at the site of the festival, the Nuerburgring motorsport complex where Formula One races also take place, could be heard delivering the following message:

“Because of a terrorist threat situation the festival will be suspended for today. We hope that it can continue tomorrow. Please make your way to the exits.”

Witnesses reported that people left in a quiet and orderly fashion, and organiser Marek Lieberberg said the site had been cleared within around half an hour.

Lieberberg told reporters at the site that all the surrounding roads had been sealed off, but that shuttle buses were still running. He hoped the festival could resume on Saturday.