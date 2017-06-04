According to Khaleej Times, A 33-year-old woman suspected of embezzling Dh11 million from her workplace and spending the cash on a man who had promised to marry her has been detained.

The Abu Dhabi Police said on Saturday that they arrested the woman from a GCC nation after investigations suggested that she used advantage of her position as the head of the accounts department at an institution in Abu Dhabi to steal the cash.

The woman allegedly spent the stolen cash on the 26-year-old man, also from GCC, in paying his bank loans, buying him luxury cars and special number plates, buying expensive gifts like branded watches and clothes, and paying his luxurious trips to Europe while travelling in business class.

The alleged fiance, who was already married and was reportedly lying to the woman that he would marry her, was also detained for exploiting her. The man's brother who also enjoyed the woman's cash was also arrested.

"Investigations revealed that the woman used her position at work and through fraudulent means to take Dh11 million from the institution," he said.

"She spent the funds on her alleged fiancée through transferring the cash to him and also buying him luxurious gifts, paying his expensive trips and others. She also spent part of the cash to the man's brother."

Al Ghoul said police have recovered part of stolen cash through seizing the gifts like vehicles that were bought using the misappropriated funds.

The woman confessed to embezzling the funds during her interrogations at Police.

She told cops that she wanted to show her boyfriend and other loved ones that she had money and was financially well off.

The young man and his brother also confessed to lying to the woman and exploiting her.

The trio has been referred to the Public Prosecution.