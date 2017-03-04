DHAKA: Bangladesh police said Friday they had arrested the "spiritual leader" of a banned Islamist outfit alleged to have carried out a series of deadly attacks in the country. Police detained Maolana Abul Kashem, 60, from a hideout in the capital on Thursday night after an investigation linked him to the Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) group. Mohibul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka police counter-terrorism unit, said Kashem had inspired the attack on a Dhaka cafe last July in which 22 people including 18 foreign hostages were killed. - AFP

"He was the spiritual leader of the JMB," Khan told AFP.