The Belgium government has said that as a member of the Europian Union, it will implement its agreement with the Afghan government on voluntary return of illegal Afghan immigrants or will deport them.

Belgium's Asylum and Migration State Secretary Theo Francken said in 2016 more than 2,700 Afghan citizens sought asylum but applications of many of them were rejected.

According to Francken, those Afghans who violate the law will be detained and deported to Afghanistan.

In 2016, Belgium government arrested 530 Afghans who will be sent back to Afghanistan in the near future. The number shows considerable increase in number of Afghan asylum seekers in Belgium compared with 2015.

In 2015, 203 Afghan migrants were deported to Afghanistan, reports said.