Syria's chief negotiator said on Saturday that the "only thing" achieved at 10-day talks in Geneva was an agreed agenda and that the government wanted a unified opposition delegation as its negotiating partner.

In his first remarks since talks ended on Friday, Bashar al-Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the UN in New York said that all four subjects in the agreed agenda reached through UN mediator Staffan de Mistura were equal, including fighting terrorism.

Ja'afari said Damascus was still studying whether to return for the next round of talks in Geneva later in March.