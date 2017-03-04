Police claimed on Saturday that unidentified gunmen killed a prominent attorney in an apparent targeted shooting in a northwestern town near the Afghanistan border.

Khalid Khan, a police officer in Shabqadar, said that two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired on Mohammed Jan Gigyani while he was driving his car on Saturday. Khan said Gigyani was critically wounded and died en route to a hospital.

Khan said Gigyani was a prominent lawyer affiliated with the secular Qaumi Watan Party (QWP).

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a banned terrorist outfit, claimed responsibility for the killing.

Shabqadar is near Mohmand tribal region and located in Charsadda district where suicide bombers killed eight people near a court complex last week.