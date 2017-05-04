NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley accused Pakistan for assisting attackers to escape after killing two Indian soldiers and mutilating their bodies at Line of Control.

According to Arun Jaitley, “this act cannot be carried out without the ‘protection, participation or the actual indulgence’ of the Pakistan Army.”

Earlier, Pakistan Army and High Commissioner in New Delhi, Abdul Basit had rejected the accusation of killing two Indian soldiers and mutilating their bodies at Line of Control.