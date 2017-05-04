China on Thursday said the Kashmir issue was a bilateral dispute between Pakistan and India and that Beijing won’t interfere in the decades-old row, reported IANS.

"China's position on the issue of Kashmir is clear and consistent. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan and shall be properly addressed by India and Pakistan through consultation and negotiation," IANS quoted the Chinese foreign as saying.

"Building of the CPEC does not affect China's position on this issue. We sincerely hope that India and Pakistan will properly handle differences by increasing communication and dialogue, and jointly uphold regional peace and stability."

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, a region they both claim in its entirety, since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The Line of Control is guarded by the Indian and Pakistani armies and divides the two parts of Kashmir. Each country also has a separate paramilitary border force guarding the lower-altitude frontier separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.