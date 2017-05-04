Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday hinted at “retaliatory action” against Pakistan over alleged beheading of two soldiers along the Line of Control in Held Kashmir.

"We do not talk about future plans beforehand. We share details after execution of the plan," Press Trust of India quoted General Rawat as saying.

"When this kind of action takes place, we also carry out retaliatory action."

India claimed that Pakistani soldiers fired rockets and mortars at two Indian positions southwest of the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. It also accused Pakistani soldiers of ambushing an Indian patrol operating between the two posts and mutilating the bodies of two slain Indian soldiers.

A top Indian diplomat Wednesday summoned Pakistan's ambassador to demand that Islamabad take action against soldiers and officers responsible for the killing and mutilation of the two soldiers.

The Pakistani Army denied committing any cease-fire violation along the Line of Control. It said in a statement that Indian allegations of mutilating the soldiers' bodies were also false.

The South Asian rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, a region they both claim in its entirety, since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The Line of Control is guarded by the Indian and Pakistani armies and divides the two parts of Kashmir. Each country also has a separate paramilitary border force guarding the lower-altitude frontier separating Indian-held Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.