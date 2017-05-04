According to DailyMail, The UK's most popular baby names have been revealed in a new survey, with Muhammed and Amelia topping the charts for the capital.

Research carried out in every city in the country has shown how long-time favourites such as Emily, Sophie, Jack and Oliver are still going strong in 2017.

At the same time, the Arabic name Muhammed came out as the most popular given to boys in culturally-diverse London, and was second most popular nationwide.

Meanwhile, Amelia proved among the biggest hits, coming top of the pile in 26 different cities including Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

Germanic names such as Harry, Henry and Charlie were favoured once again, accounting for nearly half of all the cities for most popular boys' name.

Over the border in Scotland, Jack and Olivia proved the most popular, while Osian was a big hitter in Wales.

The most popular boys names in the UK, in order, were Oliver, Muhammed, Noah, Harry, Jack, Charlie, Jacob, George, Ethan and Henry.

Meanwhile, the UK's most popular girls names were Olivia, Lily, Sophia, Emily, Amelia, Ava, Isla, Isabella, Isabelle and Sophie.

Data for the survey by Character Cottages was gathered through a mixture of regional research from Bounty.com and national records from BabyCentre.

Character Cottages director Andrew Soye said: 'As experts in family holidays it was really interesting to see how name trends varied through different cities and regions.

'Some of the most popular names appealed across the entire country while we also saw some names which were more localised to specific regions – often names that were traditional Gaelic or Welsh.'