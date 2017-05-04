A three-year-old girl was allegedly brutalised and sexually assaulted by her neighbour in India's Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat after he abducted her on Wednesday, reported The Hindu.

She is currently hospitalised, the The victim has to undergo two surgeries and continues to be critical.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Vijay, has been arrested. He lives in the same locality as the victim and is a daily wage labourer like her parents. They are residents of Nehru Nagar area.

Around 7 a.m. when the girl was playing outside her house, Vijay allegedly whisked her away and took her to his house. There, it is alleged, that he raped and brutalised her inflicting injuries on her private parts. They were later discovered by the girl’s parents who were surprised to find the girl at Vijay’s house in an injured state and bleeding profusely, they told the police.

The accused, however, managed to flee the spot.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit. Vijay was later arrested. A case of rape and under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) has been registered at the Anand Parbat police station.

Locals, however, protested outside the concerned police station and accused the police of inaction.