UNITED NATIONS - India has filed no complaint with the United Nations about its allegations that Pakistani troops on May 1 killed two of its soldiers patrolling the Line of Control (LoC) before mutilating their bodies, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We checked with our colleagues with UNMOGIP [UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan]. We have not received any alleged ceasefire violations reports from the Indian authorities related to the latest incident that we saw on Monday,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question about clashes between the two South Asian neighbours along the de facto border which divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army rubbished the allegations of mutilating Indian soldiers bodies, stating it would never disrespect a soldier’s body.

UNMOGIP, deployed in January 1949, supervises the ceasefire between the two arch rivals in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad allows UN observers to monitor the LoC but New Delhi does not.

At the same time, the spokesman denied a correspondent’s suggestion that the UN chief was not paying due attention to the deteriorating situation in Indian Held Kashmir.

“The Secretary-General [António Guterres] is paying attention to this issue,” the spokesman remarked.

“We continue to reiterate the need for the parties [Pakistan and India] to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue,” he added.