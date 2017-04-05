MOGADISHU: Police in Somalia say a car bomb blast at a restaurant in the capital has killed at least seven people.

Col. Ahmed Hashi says several others were injured in the massive blast Wednesday near the ministries of internal security and youth and sports in Mogadishu.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.

The rebels have been pushed out of the capital and other major urban areas in Somalia but they continue to carry out deadly bombings and attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Al-Shabab has denounced new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.