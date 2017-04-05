The custodian of India's Ajmer Sharif Dargah has voiced his support to Modi government's campaign against cow slaughter, calling upon Muslims across the country to quit eating beef, reported Hindustan Times.

Syed Zainual Abedin Ali Khan, the diwaan of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 805th annual Urs held on Monday at the 12th-century shrine in Ajmer, considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India.

“My family and I have taken a pledge on this day that we will never have beef for the rest of our lives,” he said in a statement.

Many Indian states are coming up with stringent laws to prevent killing of cows and eating its meat. The Gujarat assembly had last week passed a bill enhancing the punishment for cow slaughter from seven years to life imprisonment.

“This (Gujarat legislation) would be a great deterrent for those involved in killing cows for meat and other products,” he said and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cow as national animal.