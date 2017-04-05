Russia's defense ministry has blamed Syrian airstrike on a "terrorist" ammunition depot for the deaths of dozens of people in what has been described as a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province.

At least 70 people, including many children, died yesterday after suffering symptoms of chemical poisoning, including foaming at the mouth and suffocation.

According to a statement posted on the Russian ministry's Facebook page today, the strike hit "workshops, which produced chemical warfare munitions" in the eastern outskirts of the Khan Sheikhun town.

Activists said the Syrian regime was responsible for the killings, leading the United Nations to replace a scheduled Security Council session for Wednesday morning with an emergency meeting.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military denied using chemical weapons and blamed rebels for the carnage.