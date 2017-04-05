NEW DELHI: Some countries who had been opposed to India's membership bid to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) may be coming around to being more accepting of India's candidature, reported Times of India

"There is a greater buy-in from these countries", said senior German diplomatic sources. A consultative group meeting of the NSG is currently on, where India's membership is being discussed.

Needless to add, China is not among these countries.

The evolution in positions has been a result of continued backroom diplomacy said sources familiar with developments. The US, last week, reiterated its support for India's membership, but with China remaining the most powerful outlier, India's chances are no brighter today than earlier.