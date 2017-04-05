RIYADH - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would raise “hard issues” with Saudi Arabia’s leaders during her visit, as critics urged her to pressure Riyadh over its war in Yemen and human rights record.

May was expected to explore ways of boosting trade ties with the kingdom during her two-day visit, her second to a Gulf Arab state since Britain decided to leave the EU. Saudi Arabia is the UK’s largest Middle East trading partner, with British exports worth £6.57 billion in 2015.

May, who has launched a diplomatic drive to secure trade deals after launching divorce talks with the European Union, said she would stand up for both human rights and Britain’s national interests in her talks in the world’s top oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia is a major customer for British defence companies and an ally in the fight against militancy.

But Britain’s supply of aircraft and weapons has come under scrutiny because of the war in Yemen. A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states has launched thousands of air strikes in an effort to dislodge Iranian-aligned Houthis from the capital Sanaa and restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power. The two-year-old civil war has killed more than 10,000 people, half of them civilians.

“We have no difficulty in raising hard issues with those that we meet with, be it in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere around the world,” May told reporters in Jordan before heading for Saudi Arabia where she is expected to meet senior officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

“The strong British tradition of standing up for human rights is there, the strong British tradition of standing up for British national interest is there,” she said, underlining the importance of the two countries’ trading and security ties.

May landed in Riyadh on Tuesday and was greeted by several princes, including the emir of Riyadh. She was to be joined by the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange for a financial roundtable to be held at the kingdom’s bourse.

The London Stock Exchange is among those pitching to win a piece of state oil company Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, which is expected to be the world’s largest.

May has come under fire over her foreign trips since becoming prime minister last year. She was accused of failing to challenge US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier this year.

The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said May must put human rights and international law at the centre of her talks with the Saudis. “Unless the prime minister challenges the Saudi regime over its abuses this week, it will be clear she is ready to sacrifice human rights and security on the altar of the arms trade,” he said in a statement.

May attended the annual Gulf Arab summit in Bahrain in December to cement ties with oil producers.

“Britain is introducing itself to countries of the region in its new form,” said Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Jeddah-based Gulf Research Center. “This means that Britain will be in direct competition with European Union powers and that it presents itself as an alternative to them.”

May must try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU without annoying its leaders and secure trade deals elsewhere in case the talks fail and Britain crashes out of the bloc without an agreement.

“I want to see the United Kingdom as a truly global Britain,” May said. “A good continuing deep partnership with the European Union, but also trading and working with others around the world.”