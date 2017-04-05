Russia defended ally Syria on Wednesday against allegations it launched a chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians, denouncing a proposed UN resolution on the incident as "unacceptable".

At least 72 people, among them 20 children, were killed in Tuesday's attack in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun, and dozens more were left gasping for air, convulsing, and foaming at the mouth, doctors said.

The Security Council was holding an emergency session to discuss the attack and a draft resolution presented by Britain, France and the United States that urges a swift investigation.

"We are talking about war crimes here, war crimes on a large scale, war crimes with chemical weapons," French Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters as he entered the council chamber.

But ahead of Wednesday's session, Russia's foreign ministry dismissed the draft resolution against its Damascus ally as "categorically unacceptable".

Moscow, which launched a military intervention in 2015 in support of Assad's forces, earlier defended the government against accusations of responsibility for the attack.

It said the deaths were caused when a Syrian air strike hit a "terrorist warehouse" used for making bombs containing "toxic substances", and pledged to continue its military support for Assad.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley rebuked Moscow for railing to rein in its ally, asking Security Council members: "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"

Syria's army has denied any use of chemical weapons, saying it "has never used them, anytime, anywhere, and will not do so in the future".

But health experts said victims of Tuesday's incident showed symptoms consistent with the possible use of a nerve agent such as sarin -- suspected to have been used by government forces in deadly attacks outside Damascus in 2013.

Russian and Syrian denials have done little to quiet international condemnation, with UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday saying Tuesday's attack proved "war crimes are going on in Syria".

Pope Francis said he was "horrified" by the "unacceptable massacre".

And US President Donald Trump, who has drawn criticism from Syria's opposition for apparently softening his stance on Assad, condemned the "unspeakable" attack.

'Murderer'

Others blamed Damascus directly, including British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said "all the evidence I have seen suggests this was the Assad regime".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose forces have deployed in northern Syria, was even more forthright, labelling Assad a "murderer".

Iran, another key Assad ally, condemned "all use of chemical weapons" in Syria, but suggested the blame for the attack may lie with "terrorist groups".

If confirmed, the attack would be among the worst incidents of chemical weapons use in Syria's civil war, which has killed over 320,000 people since it began in March 2011.

It unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with warplanes carrying out strikes that released "toxic gas" on Khan Sheikhun, in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to witnesses and a monitoring group.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said at least 160 people suffered the effects of the gas.

The WHO said some victims showed symptoms "consistent with exposure to organophosphorus chemicals, a category of chemicals that includes nerve agents".

The Doctors Without Borders charity said its teams in northern Syrian had found victims showing symptoms of exposure to a nerve agent like sarin, and chlorine gas.

Medics worked frantically in the hours after the attack to treat a steady stream of patients, administering oxygen and hosing down victims to wash off chemical residue.

Air strikes also hit a medical facility treating victims, an AFP correspondent said, inflicting severe damage and prompting nearly a dozen medical staff to flee.

Trump described the suspected chemical attack as "a terrible affront to humanity" after hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II in the Oval Office Wednesday.

'Chemical Assad'

Idlib province is controlled mostly by an alliance of rebel and jihadist groups, including the former Al-Qaeda affiliate known as Fateh al-Sham Front.

Syria officially relinquished its chemical arsenal and signed the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013, to avert military action after it was accused of an attack outside Damascus that killed hundreds.

But there have been repeated allegations of chemical weapons use since.

The draft UN resolution calls for the global chemical weapons watchdog to quickly report findings on the attack, and demands Syria provide flight plans, logs and other information on military operations on the day of the assault.

"I don't think anybody could possibly, reasonably oppose such a resolution in all conscience," Britain's Johnson said.

But Russian foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the text "pre-empts the results of an investigation and just immediately designates the guilty".

Successive rounds of peace talks aimed at ending the civil war have failed to produce results, and Syria's opposition warned Tuesday that the attack cast doubt on the prospects for future negotiations.

Mohammed Alloush, a former senior opposition negotiator and member of the Saudi-backed Jaish al-Islam, called for Assad to face the International Criminal Court.

"The only solution to Syria is to summon Chemical Assad to the tribunal and not invite him to the negotiating table," he tweeted on Wednesday.