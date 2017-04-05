According to France24, Tunisian authorities have shut down a nightclub and begun an investigation after a DJ played a remix recording of the Muslim call to prayer, an official said on Monday.

A video, widely shared online since Sunday, shows clubbers dancing at the weekend to music that includes the call to prayer at the club in the northeastern town of Nabeul.

The footage sparked a storm of debate on social media.

The party, near the popular resort of Hammamet, had been organised by two European DJs.

"After confirming the facts, we decided to close this nightclub" until further notice, Nabeul governor Mnaouar Ouertani told AFP.

He said an investigation had been opened and the club's manager detained "for violation against good morals and public outrage against modesty".

"We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred," Ouertani said.

The organisers of the Orbit Festival apologised on Monday in a post on the event's Facebook page.

The DJ "did not realise it might offend an audience from a Muslim country like ours" and "had no intention to anger or offend", they said in their post.