During a visit by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday, Iran criticised the position adopted by European governments against its missile tests carried out late last month.

Mogherini met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ahead of an inauguration ceremony for President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

In a statement that followed the meeting, Zarif's office said that Iran's missile tests and a satellite launch on July 27 were “not in contradiction” with United Nations' (UN) resolutions.

“This is the wrong path,” Zarif said in the statement.

Britain, France and Germany last week joined the United States in calling for UN action in response to the satellite launch, saying the technology could be used for ballistic missiles and was “threatening and provocative”.

UN Resolution 2231 was implemented alongside a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, urging Iran to refrain from testing missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Iran denies it is seeking a nuclear weapon and says the missile tests are part of its legitimate defence programme.