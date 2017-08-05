SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir, Indian troops killed two Kashmiri youth in Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, today reported Kashmir Media Service.

The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Amargarh in Sopore. Two of the killed youth have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar and Abdul Hameed Mir. The troops also damaged a residential house in the area. The operation continued till reports last came in. Earlier, an Indian soldier and a policeman were injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have imposed restrictions and deployed heavy contingent of Indian police and paramilitary personnel in Sopore and other areas of the district to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations over the killings.

The authorities have also suspended mobile and Internet services and announced closure of educational institutions in many areas of north Kashmir including Sopore, Handwara, Hajin and Sumbal.