BUCHAREST - Romania’s prime minister said Saturday the government would repeal a contentious corruption decree that has sparked the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) we will hold a government meeting to repeal this decree,” Sorin Grindeanu told a news conference. “I do not want to divide Romania. It can’t be divided in two.”

The decree, passed on Tuesday and due to enter into force on February 10, makes abuse of power a crime only punishable by jail if the sums involved exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros, $47,500).

The leftwing government, which has been in office barely a month, also wants in a separate decree to free some 2,500 people from prison serving sentences of less than five years.

This prompted five straight days of protests including up to an estimated 300,000 on Wednesday night nationwide, the biggest since the ouster of Ceausescu and the communist system in 1989.

Grindeanu says that the measures are to bring penal law into line with the constitution and reduce overcrowding in prisons. But critics say that the real aim is to let off some of the several thousand officials and politicians ensnared in a major anti-corruption drive in recent years, many of them from Grindeanu’s Social Democrats (PSD).

Earlier this week Brussels, which had previously praised European Union member Romania for its efforts on graft, warned against “backtracking”.

The US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” that the new measures “undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes”. Grindeanu said Saturday that the penal code still had to be brought into line with the constitution.

“We will probably eliminate the 200,000-lei ceiling and send a bill to parliament as soon as possible,” he said. “There has been a lot of confusion and distortion created. Things have not been well explained.”

As tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Bucharest, Social Democrats (PSD) chief Liviu Dragnea told website DC News that the government “could possibly discuss repealing the decree”.

Dragnea, himself convicted of voter fraud, cautioned however that he would do so “in the hope that this will convince members and supporters of the PSD not to descend onto the streets and escalate tensions”.

The latest demonstration in central Bucharest on Saturday saw some 30,000 people, according to media estimations, march noisily to parliament whistling and hooting vuvuzela horns to form a human chain there.

“It’s about the future of our children, for our kids. We want justice to be made,” said Georgiana Dragoi, a housewife taking part in a protest of families with children before the main event.

On Friday night some 250,000 people demonstrated nationwide, similar to Wednesday night when Romania saw the biggest protests since the ouster of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

Friday’s protest in the capital, which drew around 100,000 people, saw effigies of government officials in prison fatigues and a coffin marked “Romanian justice” paraded through the crowds to jeers.

The PSD has only just returned to power after handsomely winning elections on December 11 promising to boost salaries and pensions in the EU’s second-poorest country, where one in four lives in poverty.

This was barely a year after public anger over a deadly nightclub blaze, blamed on corrupt officials turning a blind eye to fire regulations, drove the PSD-led government from office.

One of those marching on Saturday was Mihail Grecea, 42, who was fortunate to survive the nightclub fire thanks to a risky pulmonary operation, he said. Two friends were among the 64 people who died.

“I am lucky to be alive. And now I am here, protesting,” he told AFP, his arm still wrapped in a bandage. The fire “was the fault of the system... What the government is doing is taking the country back 20 years”.

The reason for the demonstrations is that the PSD wants to reduce sentences for abuse of power and make them punishable by prison only if sums involved exceed 44,000 euros ($47,500).

A separate bill would free some 2,500 prisoners on short sentences. The government says it is bringing legislation into line with the constitution and reducing overcrowding in prisons.

But critics see the measures as a brazenly transparent effort by the PSD to let off some of the many corrupt officials ensnared in an anti-corruption drive of recent years that has won praise abroad.

Earlier this week Brussels, which the previous weeks had praised Romania for its efforts on graft, warned against “backtracking”.

The US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” that the new measures “undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes”.

On Friday, Romania’s national ombudsman vowed to invoke the constitutional court, saying it was unclear why the abuse of power decree was urgent.

Demonstrators have vowed to rally daily until February 10 - including on Sunday - when the contentious abuse of power decree, issued by the government late Tuesday, enters into force.

Civil servant Alexander, 30, pushing his baby in a pram in the demo, said that he regularly experiences graft in his daily life.

Corruption “is all around us, small things that make our lives much more difficult,” he told AFP. “I work in the system and for a person inside it is terrifying.”