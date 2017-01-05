KAMPALA:- Fourteen people were killed when a taxi swerved to avoid a cow and crashed into two large vehicles on what is known as Uganda's deadliest road, police said Wednesday. Eight people died on the spot including a journalist, while six others died later in hospital, regional traffic police chief, Scovia Birungi told AFP. Nine other other people had serious injuries, while the cow also died. The crash happened at Lwengo along the Masaka-Kampala highway on a stretch of road known locally as the most dangerous in Uganda.–AFP

"The accident took place when a speeding omnibus taxi avoided hitting a cow that was crossing the road, (and) rammed into a bus and a truck," said Birungi.

"The vehicles crashed into each other, subsequently killing and injuring people.

"And the cow was not spared," he added.

More than 200 people had already been killed on the 130km (80 mile) stretch of road from January to September 2016, another traffic police officer, Edith Nanteza had said last year.