BEIJING - A high-ranking city official in China burst into a government meeting Wednesday and shot the mayor and city party secretary before killing himself, state media reported.

Suspect Chen Zhongshu, 54, was secretary of the land bureau in Panzhihua, a city of 1.2 million in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The attack occurred during a meeting of the municipal party committee and high-level city government cadres at the Panzhihua convention and exhibition centre, it said. The gunman fired a series of shots, injuring city party chief Zhang Yan and mayor Li Jianqin before fleeing, Xinhua reported, without giving any details of motive or background to the incident.

Meanwhile, a man in China’s southern region of Guangxi wounded 11 children with a blade at their kindergarten on Wednesday, state television said, in the country’s latest mass knifing incident.

Violent crime is rare in China, compared to many other countries, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

China Central Television said in a post on its official microblog that a man climbed the wall of the kindergarten in the city of Pingxiang and attacked the students.

All of the wounded children had been sent to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening, CCTV said.

It said the suspect had been detained by police and the incident was being investigated, but did not give his full name.