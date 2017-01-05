WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday again cast doubt over the intelligence community conclusion that Russia meddled in the US election via cyber-attacks, backing the claims of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump further widened the gulf between him and the crucial intelligence services that will serve him when he assumes the presidency on January 20, suggesting Assange knows better than the CIA and FBI.

“Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ - why was DNC so careless?” Trump asked.

Trump was referring to thousands of emails and documents hackers took from the computers of the Democratic National Committee and from Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, which were published by WikiLeaks in the weeks ahead of the November 8 presidential election.

Some of the documents were embarrassing to the Clinton campaign and analysts say they likely contributed to Trump’s victory over her on November 8. “Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have ‘hacking defense’ like the RNC has,” Trump added, referring to the Republican National Committee.

The Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have both concluded that the Russian government was behind the email hacking, consciously divulging the documents to disrupt the election.

The intelligence chiefs and President Barack Obama have pointed the finger at Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying no such operation could go on in Moscow without the highest level of approval.

And on December 29, Obama retaliated, expelling 35 Russian officials from the United States who he said were “intelligence operatives,” placing sanctions on Russian government officials and intelligence services, and alleged hackers.

In a very brief report, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security sketched out the evidence it had to conclude Russian civilian and military intelligence services were behind the hacking.

But the report gave no solid proof of the links between the alleged hacking groups and Russian intelligence, leaving room for questions and allowing Trump, who aspires to closer relations with Moscow, to cast doubt on the conclusion.

Last month, Obama ordered a full report to be drawn up by the end of his term in the White House, promising to divulge as much as possible without compromising US intelligence sources.

Trump has persistently questioned the argument that Russia was behind election-related cyberattacks, suggesting it is simply a case of sour grapes by the losing Democrats, rather than professional analysis by the intelligence community.

On Tuesday, he tweeted sarcastically that he had yet to be presented sufficient evidence by government security advisors. “The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!”

Trump cited Assange after the WikiLeaks founder gave a lengthy interview to Fox News defending the release of the Democratic documents and insisting they did not come from Moscow.

“The source is not the Russian government. It is not state parties,” the 45-year-old Australian told Fox from the Ecuadoran embassy in London, where he sought refuge in June 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden for questioning about an alleged rape.

Trump’s use of Assange as a reference could further rankle US government officials, who have viewed Assange as a threat since WikiLeaks published a huge trove of sensitive US diplomatic documents in 2010. Asked about Trump’s citing Assange, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan skirted the question.

But he said of Assange: “I think the guy is a sycophant for Russia. He leaks, he steals data, and compromises national security.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee, led by strong Trump and Russia critic John McCain, holds the first public hearing in Congress on the hacking, with witnesses including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Nations Security Agency Director Michael Rogers.

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with newly installed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, amid expectations his administration will take a tougher line with the global body.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed the call but gave no information on what the two spoke about, only noting that the new administration will press for reforms at the United Nations.

In his first day of work Tuesday, Guterres warned that the world body faces “very challenging times” and asked for support for an overhaul to make it better able to respond. “We need to be able to recognize our shortcomings, our failures,” he said to UN staff and diplomats.

He called for strong engagement to change, reform and improve the international body and “get rid of the straightjacket of bureaucracy.”

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama on Wednesday huddled with top military commanders, urging a smooth transition of power and praising their respect for civilian rule.

“We have to make sure that during this transition period that there is a seamless passing of the baton,” Obama said in remarks before a closed-door meeting with his Joint Chiefs of Staff and regional combatant commanders.

Obama will leave the White House on January 20, when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump’s mercurial personality and meteoric rise to become the world’s most powerful man has led to a slew of questions about how he will wield that power.

Against that backdrop Obama made comments about the military’s role that would be unremarkable at any other time, but today appear laden.

“My optimism about America going forward is in part because we have such an amazing military,” Obama said.

The armed forces, he said, is “not only one that knows how to fight, but also knows how to uphold the values of the rule of law, professionalism, integrity and recognizes our constitutional structure and maintains strict adherence and respect for civilian authority and democratic practices in determining how we use the awesome force of the American military.”

During the 2016 election campaign, the presence of several high profile retired generals at campaign events had prompted questions about the politicization of the military.

Almost 100 retired generals and other senior officers endorsed Hillary Clinton.

Retired general Mike Flynn campaigned for Trump - and has been tapped to become his national security advisor.

Trump has also nominated retired general James Mattis to become Secretary of Defense and retired general Jon Kelly to run the Department of Homeland Security.

The election-time furor prompted Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford - who was at the White House meeting Wednesday - to write an open letter in October about the military’s role during elections.

“While we must always safeguard our professional integrity, extra vigilance is required during any political transition,” he wrote.

“Our individual and collective obligation during this election season is twofold. First, we must recognize that we have one Commander in Chief, and until authority is transferred on January 20, 2017, the Joint Force must remain clearly focused on and responsive to the existing national command authority.”

“Second, the Joint Force must conduct itself in such a way that the new administration has confidence that it will be served by a professional, competent, and apolitical military. “