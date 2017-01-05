The United States added Hamza bin Laden, son of the late Osama bin Laden, to its terrorist blacklist on Thursday.

Hamza, who is in his mid-twenties, has become active as an Al-Qaeda propagandist since his father's death at the hands of US special forces in 2011.

In July 2016,Hamza had threatened revenge against the United States for assassinating his father, according to an audio message posted online.

He promised to continue the global militant group’s fight against the United States and its allies in the 21-minute speech entitled “We Are All Osama,” according to the SITE Intelligence Group.