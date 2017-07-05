Dubai-based Emirates airlines says the US has exempted it from a ban on laptops in airplane cabins.

The Middle East's biggest long-haul carrier said in a statement on Wednesday that new security measures were in place and the ban had been lifted “effective immediately”. This follows Abu Dhabi-based Etihad being exempted from the ban.

Emirates' Dubai hub has grown into the world's busiest airport for international traffic, in large part thanks to Emirates' expansion. It was one of the 10 airports affected by the ban on cabin electronics put in place by the Trump administration in March.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines tweeted early Wednesday that it had also been exempted from the ban. Saudi Arabian Airlines has said that it hopes to be off the ban list "on or before July 19".