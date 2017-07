Russia has announced that it will deploy military troops to de-escalation zones in Syria within two weeks after finalizing the agreement with Turkey and Iran, reported Radio Pakistan.

Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev made the announcement during talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.

He said the final document pertaining to the de-escalation zones is expected to be signed on Wednesday.

In May, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish four de-escalation zones in Syria.