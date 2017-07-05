Al-Awamiya - A Saudi soldier was killed and three were wounded when suspected militants attacked their convoy in eastern Saudi Arabia, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of attacks in the troubled region. The town of al-Awamiya, located in the oil-producing al-Qatif province, is a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and minority Shi'ites complaining of discrimination. The soldier was killed by a rocket-propelled grenade in the old part of the town known as al-Musawara and an investigation was underway, the ministry's spokesman told state news agency SPA, but gave no further details.