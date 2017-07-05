TEL AVIV - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending three days in Israel to mark a quarter century of normalised diplomatic relations and boost cooperation in areas including security, space exploration, technology and agriculture.

Making the first trip to the country by an Indian prime minister, Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and was received by Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. "We've been waiting for you a long time," Netanyahu said. "We've been waiting almost 70 years, in fact, because yours is truly a historic visit."

"In our path of sustained high growth and all-round development, India counts Israel amongst its important partners," Modi said.

The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on Wednesday in areas that will help create a "new India" with improved railways, roads, waterways, fiber optics and other infrastructure.

"Our path is reform, perform, transform - that is how we will scale new heights," Modi told Israel's Channel 2 in Hindi ahead of his visit. "India is a country with great potential, and we want to focus on the next-generation infrastructure."

Israel, Modi told the channel, is closely identified with sophisticated agriculture, innovation, technology, startups, space and optimum resource utilization. "All of these things gel with India," he said. "These things will help us grow -- working shoulder to shoulder with Israel."

Without specifying the deals expected to be signed during the visit, B Bala Bhaskar, a joint secretary in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, recently told reporters that there is scope in many areas. "We are continuously working to diversify and strengthen" bilateral cooperation, he said, noting three years of high-level exchanges. Bhaskar said Israel has expressed "great willingness" to participate in such initiatives as Make in India, which aims to develop the country as a manufacturing hub, and Digital India, to evolve a knowledge economy. With Israel's help, India has already established 25 centers for agricultural excellence to boost rural productivity.

Modi wrote on Facebook that he will join leading Indian and Israeli business figures and startups to discuss a "shared priority" of expanding business and investment. "I hope to get insights into Israel's accomplishments in technology and innovation through on-site visits," he wrote.

India's trade with Israel amounted to $4.16 billion last year. Trade in diamonds accounts for more than half, with recent growth in agriculture, information technology and pharmaceuticals. Bhaskar said around 20 percent of phosphate imports now come from Israel, making it an important contributor to the energy sector.

Israeli businesses have invested in real estate, renewable energy, telecommunications and water management, but investment has also flowed the other way. Israeli drip irrigation company NaanDan was taken over by Jain Irrigation Systems. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a controlling stake in Taro Pharmaceutical, while Triveni Engineering & Industries is invested in wastewater treatment concern Aqwise.

Tata Consultancy Services began Israeli operations in 2005, and State Bank of India opened a Tel Aviv branch in 2007. Such Indian IT majors as Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have also invested during the last two years.

Modi will not visit the Palestinian city of Ramallah, unlike President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015 and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last year. US President Donald Trump also visited both Israel and Palestinian territory in May.

Analysts note that previous Indian governments have shied away from developing an overt relationship with Israel in the interests of relations with other Middle Eastern governments. There are also domestic sensitivities, given that about 15% of India's population of 1.25 billion is Muslim.