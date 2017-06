Ankara - Turkish security forces killed eight militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in eastern Turkey on Sunday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing the local governor. Security forces were searching for another militant who was believed to be on the run after the operation, the governor of the eastern Kars province, Rahmi Dogan, was quoted as saying. "Eight terrorists were killed and the security forces are searching for another terrorist who is on the run," he said.