Indian paramilitary forces claimed to have killed four suspected militants who were allegedly trying to storm their camp in India-held Kashmir (IHK) earlier today.

CRPF Spokesman Bhuvesh Choudhary claimed that the 'militants' were trying to storm the camp. He added that all four 'militants' were eliminated. There were no injuries on our side, he said.

The gunmen lobbed grenades and fired automatic weapons outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in IHK before dawn, the spokesman said.

Four assault rifles, grenades and other ammunition were recovered from the bodies of the slain gunmen, whose identities were not known.

No group has claimed the attack.

Director General of Police (DGP) S.P.Vaid claimed that the suspected militants were carrying huge amounts of ammunition and did not appear to be locals.

The 'encounter' in the northern Sumbal area came amid renewed uprising in IHK following the killing last month of a top separatist leader, which sparked fresh protests against Indian rule.

Uprising groups have since 1989 been fighting roughly 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the region, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, most of them civilians.

Dozens of local youths have joined the militant ranks since last year when the killing of a popular separatist commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani sparked wide scale anti-India protests that left more than 100 civilians dead and thousands wounded.