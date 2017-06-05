Katie French - Harrowing footage has emerged showing bystanders rushing to save the lives of injured pedestrians on London Bridge as one woman is heard begging her loved one to ‘hold on’ while paramedics fought to save him.

The unnamed woman said: ‘Stay with me, please, I love you. Don’t let those get away with it. Come on, please’, as a paramedic and police office gave him CPR on London Bridge.

He is believed to be one of 48 brutally injured by three crazed men brandishing 12-inch knives who went on a stabbing spree and murdered seven late last night.

Witnesses described seeing ‘bodies everywhere’ after the white van with a B&Q logo weaved across the bridge at around 50mph southbound towards The Shard.

The knifemen then ran through nearby Borough Market, stabbing victims at random shouting ‘This is for Allah’, according to victims.

One woman’s throat was slit while she was eating a meal in a restaurant while others were ran over when the trio ploughed into pedestrians in a white van.

Now a number of video and pictures have emerged showing the devastating impact of the attack in the immediate aftermath.

In the video seen by MailOnline, a man lies on the floor while his heartbroken companion pleaded with him to stay alive.

As sirens whirl in the background, the woman cried: ‘Come on darling, you can do this. You keep going. Don’t let those do this, oh my god I love you, come on, come on.’

She held onto his hand as she asked the paramedic to ‘run’ to another ambulance to get more equipment.

It is not known who recorded the clip but at the beginning he was told not to film by a man close to the scene.

After he walked away from the woman and man, a troubled bystander can be heard recapping the last few moments.

A stunned American tells the cameraman: ‘I started walking over the bridge then there was like eight people.’

In a separate but equally gut-wrenching video, a group of four bystanders tried their hardest to resuscitate a man while they waited for emergency services to arrive.

A witness’s footage, taken on a mobile phone, shows traffic and cars continuing to drive past.

In the background a distressed woman can be heard screaming: ‘Call an ambulance!’

Witnesses claimed between three and five men entered a restaurant just south of The Thames and started stabbing people - slashing their throats, faces and stomachs during the horrifying attack.

Customers ran, hiding behind tables and chairs and in basements as some hurled bottles at the attackers, as staff tried to lock the doors, witnesses said.

Police are now hunting the identities of three jihadis who were shot dead in the street after killing seven people and injuring 48 at London Bridge, last night.

The bodies of the attackers were photographed outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, with at least one wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest - though police later said it was fake.

Twelve people have been arrested this afternoon from a block of flats in Barking, East London in connection with the attack.

'The men said, "This is for Allah" as they left the van and attacked victims. There were definitely three people sitting at the front of the van,' witness Eric Seguenzo told BBC News.