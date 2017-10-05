KANO:- At least 17 people drowned when a boat ferrying around 60 passengers capsized in northwest Nigeria, the National Emergency Management (NEMA) said on Wednesday. The boat smashed into a tree trunk in the rain-swollen River Niger on Tuesday. “So far 17 bodies have been removed from the water, 12 yesterday and another five this morning”, NEMA coordinator Suleiman Karim told AFP. Another 17 passengers were rescued by emergency workers and local divers, Karim said. –AFP

“We are still searching for at least 26 people because the 60-passenger boat was full at the time of the accident”, he said.